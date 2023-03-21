From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in the just concluded governorship election in Taraba State, Prof Sani Yahaya, has alleged that the outcome of the March 18 election was grossly manipulated to favour the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Col Kefas Agbu.

Yahaya who addressed a press briefing in Jalingo on Tuesday morning said that he was proceeding court to reclaim his mandate as there are overwhelming evidence of electoral malpractice in the last election.

He urged his supporters and the people of the state to stay calm and eschew violence as he explores every legal means to reclaim his mandate.

“I thank God for all that has happened throughout the electioneering process from beginning to last night. I appreciate Taraba and all that love Taraba,” he said.

“Yesterday’s announcement and declaration of a candidate does not mean an end to the election process. The process continues in line with the guidelines. Taraba used to endure injustice by writing fictitious results. Luckily, the electoral Act as amended has made provisions for all results to be reviewed.

“We are confident that the victory is ours. We would challenge the result through every legal means and claim our victory. Our victory is certain and we would retain it. I call Tarabans to stay calm. We would challenge the result because I am the duly elected governor of Taraba State. That mandate can not be stolen. We have initiated the process and we are on course” he said.

INEC last night declared Col Kefas Agbu of the PDP as winner of last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.