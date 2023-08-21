From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Commissioner,

Ministry of Information and Re-orientation Barr. Zainab Usman Jalingo has called on residents along the Taraba State stretch of river Benue to urgently relocate or brace up for imminent flooding following the opening of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

In a statement issued on Monday, Jalingo noted that settlements in most of the local government areas located along the stretch are likely to be heavily affected and urged the people to urgently move and evacuate their valuables.

“We write to apprise the general populace, and particularly those residing within the environs of the River Benue valley, of a matter of utmost importance. Our intention is to earnestly advise residents to consider relocating to secure locales as a prudent measure against the imminent risk of flooding and its consequential adversities on both human lives and valuable assets.

“This advisory follows the recent release of water from the Lagdo Dam situated along the River Benue in Cameroon. It is important to emphasize that the lengthiest stretch of the Benue River in Nigeria is located within the boundaries of Taraba State.

“Consequently, it is evident that the impending surge in water levels, resulting from the opening of the dam in Cameroon, will disproportionately impact our region. Those most vulnerable to this impending situation are our fellow citizens residing along the Benue River, encompassing communities spanning from Karim-Lamido, Lau, Ardo-Kola, Gassol, Wukari, to Ibbi Local Government Areas” the statement read in parts.