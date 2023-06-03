Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Dr Kefas Agbu has declared state of emergency on primary and secondary education in the state.

Governor Agbu made the declaration during an interaction with journalists at the Exco Chambers of Government House Jalingo.

The Governor said that the situation of Primary and Secondary schools in the state was so pathetic and totally unacceptable and said urgent measures will be taken to tackle the situation expediently.

“Haven seen the situation of our Primary and Secondary schools, I hereby declare state of emergency on our Primary and Secondary schools. The standard, the environment and everything needs to be changed. We have templates of what we want our schools to look like. We have templates that will help us transform our schools to centres of learning as they should be. We would also prioritize teachers welfare and training, retraining and more training of teachers in line with contemporary standards and realities” he said.

The Governor also hinted that the administration will audit the handover notes and other states records, not as a witch-hunt but to identify mistakes and avoid them as well as correct wrongs if any.

Governor Agbu insists that his government would be people centred and all policies will be based on the identified needs of the people

“80% of my commissioners will be young people so that we can have a succession plan and also have results. That is why I have appointed well experienced and matured persons as SSG and Chief of Staff so that they will be a guide to the young persons. I just want to carry people along otherwise, I can roll out my Commissioners today.

“Our development approach is people based and we will get back to them for what they want from us since we are here to serve them. We have our templates and blueprint in place and we will align it with the needs of the people in the course of our intensive interactions with them.

“Governance is a continued process. We would look at all ongoing projects and those that have been commissioned without been completed will be reevaluated. Anything that is good for the people of Taraba will not be abandoned” he said.