Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor Dr Kefas Agbu has set up a Nine man committee to investigate the financial activities of Boards, Commissions and Governing Councils in the state for the last four years.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to Government of the State Barr. Gebon Timothy Kataps in Jalingo.

The state government earlier issued a statement devolving all Boards and Commissions in the state.

The committee Chaired by Mr. Polycarp Iranius, the Taraba State Auditor-General, has Dr. Gangum Ahmed Williams, Mallam Adullahi M. Sanusi, Mrs. Fatima T. Yusuf, Mr. Obadiah T. Ipeyen, Mr. Livinus Jesse Ayih, Professor Nicholas Nyemise and Mallam Kefas N. Saleh as members while Mr. Genesis Kwantar is to serve as the Secretary.

The statement read in part that “His Excellency, The Executive Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas has approved the constitution of a Nine (9) man Committee to Review the activities of the dissolved Boards, Commissions and Governing Councils in Taraba State; from 2019 to 2023.

“The committee is to, among others, determine the performance of all the Boards/Commissions and the inflows/outflows of funds of the Board/Commissions, determine the performance of the Boards/Commissions in terms of service delivery as it affects such Boards/Commissions in the interest of the state.

“To determine the performance of the Boards/Commissions and its performance indexes, negative or positive as it affects the various zones and components of the state, to suggest to the government how best to reorganize such Boards/Commissions in order to function optimally and achieve its set objectives in the best interest of the state”.