From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has called on the Governor-elect Col Kefas Agbu to concentrate more on providing “stomach infrastructure” to the people as the people appreciate that more.

Governor Ishaku gave the advice to his successor shortly after he collected his Certificate of Return from INEC.

He told Agbu who visited to show him his certificate as a mark of courtesy that experience has shown that the people appreciate “stomach infrastructure” more than actual development.

He appreciated the people for coming out to participate fully at the last polls and for specially voting for the PDP and assured that the new administration would do more for the people.

“I feel happy and fulfilled that we are handing over the reins of power to another PDP governor. I will use this opportunity to call on all the other aspirants to come together and give support to the Governor-elect so that we can move the state forward. If the government succeeds, we all succeed as a state and a people.

“This administration will do more than we have done in the past. All we need is their support.

“Let me advise you to concentrate more on ‘stomach infrastructure’ than physical infrastructure because the people appreciate ‘stomach infrastructure’ more,” he said.

In his response, the Governor-elect Col Kefas Agbu said that he will continue with the policies of the administration.

“Governance is a continuity. His Excellency has set the foundation. As we come in, we would look at what is on the ground and continue from that. We would key into ‘stomach infrastructure’ instead of physical infrastructure so that we don’t end up with gigantic projects and unhealthy people,” Agbu said.