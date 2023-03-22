From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State chapter of the Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria (CBBN) has congratulated Col Kefas Agbu (retd) on his victory in the gubernatorial election held in the state on Saturday. The CBBN is an umbrella body for all “Obidient” groups that supported the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Mr Philip Munlip, leader of the group, expressed his satisfaction with their decision to endorse Agbu before the election, and urged him to work for the good of the entire state. He emphasised that the CBBN stands for good governance, competence, integrity, justice, and fairness, and the emergence of Col Agbu heralds the entrenchment of these core values in Taraba State.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state offered the most credible and qualified governorship candidate for this election. That was why we supported him to victory. We are optimistic that the much-desired development will be delivered to the state by the governor-elect. We will be back on track in delivering good governance and justice for all Tarabans,” Munlip said.

In a separate development, the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Senator Joel Ikenya, and Honorable Danladi Baido respectively, have also congratulated Col Kefas Agbu on his victory. They urged him to work hard to unite the state and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people by setting the state on the path of progress once again.

“I took the decision to congratulate COL Kefas in the interest of the peace and tranquility of the state because Taraba is in dire need of peace and unity at this critical period of political experience. I appeal to the party members and supporters to accept the reality of the latest developments in the interest of the state,” Bwacha said in a statement issued by Mr Aaron Artimas, publicity secretary of the party in the state.