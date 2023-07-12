From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State House of Assembly has cleared 21 commissioner-nominees comprising of 6 females, the highest in the history of the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information Honourable Nelson Len who addressed the Press after the session said that all the nominees sent to the House by the State Governor Dr Kefas Agbu were screened and cleared.

“The House is impressed with the calibre of nominees who have shown that they are suitable for the various offices they are designated. This is the first time Nominees are sent to the House with their portfolio attached to direct the screening process.

“Of course, we took our time on each nominee and end up spending two days for the exercise. This is to ensure that we don’t make mistakes. Taraba is at a critical stage where we really need total rebirth. Consequently, we have to ensure that the right persons are put in the right places.

The nominees include, Prof. Nicholas Oliver Namessan, Mr. George Peter, Mr. Gideon Samuel Nonso, Dr. Augustina Godwin, Engr. Naomi Tanko Agbu and Mrs. Aishat Adul-Azzez K. Barde,

Others are Dr. Sarah Enoch Adi, Hon. Joseph Titus Nagombe, Dr. Bodia Gbansheya Buma, Mrs. Zainabu Usman Jalingo, Yakubu Maikasuwa, SAN and Mr. Habu James Philip.

The nominees also include Comrade Julius Peter, Hon. Saviour Badzoilig Noku, Dr. Philister Ibrahim PhD Musa, Mrs. Mary Sinjen, Mr. Daniel Ishaya, Comrade Noseh Luka, Mr. Joseph Joshua, Mr. Usman Muslim Abdullahi and Mr. Yakubu S. Yakubu.