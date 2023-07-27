From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressive Congress (APC) Taraba State major stakeholders have applauded President Bola Tinubu over the nomination of former Acting Governor of the State, Sani Abubakar Danladi, for Minister of the Federal Republic.

The stakeholders comprising the leader of the party in the state, are David S.U Jimkuta, former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Garba Umar UTC, former governorship aspirant, David Sabo Kente, Senator Yusuf A Yusuf, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, Engr Muazu Jaji Sambo, Dalhatu Umaru Sangari, Gen A.T Ibrahim, Ezekiel Afukonyo, Comr Bobboi Kaigama, Sen (Dr) Anthony George Manzo and Jerry Manwe.

Adressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, Senator David S.U Jimkuta, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, said: “We are expressing gratitude to President Tinubu for recognising Senator Sani Abubakar’s competence and loyalty to the party.”

“This appointment is well-deserved and a testament to Senator Sani Abubakar’s commitment to serving the people of Taraba State. We also commend President Tinubu for his leadership and vision in selecting competent individuals to drive the agenda of the party at the national level.

“We are expressing confidence in Sani Abubakar’s ability to deliver on this new role as Minister to bring positive change to our dear Taraba State. Furthermore, we pledge our support and cooperation to Sani Abubakar, assuring him of our readiness to work together for the development of Taraba State.

“We call on all party members in the state to unite, close ranks and rally behind him to effectively deliver on his new responsibility. We are expressing our optimism that his appointment would bring about the much-needed unity, peace development and progress to Taraba State chapter of the APC.

“We are urging him to be diligent, dedicated, and proactive in fulfilling his responsibilities as Minister. We also reiterates our commitment to the success of the APC in Taraba State and pledge to work tirelessly towards upholding the virtues of the party in the state,” he said.