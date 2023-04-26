From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended David Jimkuta, senator-elect for Southern Taraba senatorial district and expelled David Kente, its governorship aspirant in the last elections, over alleged anti-party activities.

Party Chairman, Ibrahim Tukur Elsudi, who disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo, yesterday, said the state working committee took the decisions following recommendations from the wards and local government chapters but has modified the proposed expulsion of the senator-elect to suspension and recommended his expulsion by the national working committee.

He said the state working committee resorted to the choices after the duo refused to show any remorse despite their actions and recommendations for expulsion from their respective wards and local government chapters of the party.

He said the party was also investigating other members who are suspected of sabotaging the party in the last elections and the buildup to the election and would take appropriate measures to ensure those found wanting face the weight of the law.

“It took us a long time to arrive at these decisions because we wanted reconciliation but it is clear they are not ready for any reconciliation from their utterances even on live television interviews. Discipline must not be compromised,” Elsudi said.