Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has suspended Honorable David Jimkuta, the Senator-elect for Southern Taraba senatorial district and expelled Chief David Sabo Kente, a governorship aspirant in the last elections, over alleged anti party activities, in line with party constitution.

The Taraba state chairman of the party Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur Elsudi who disclosed this at a Press conference in Jalingo on Tuesday said that the state working committee of the party took the decisions following the recommendations from the Wards and local government chapters concern respectively but has modified the proposed expulsion of the Senator-elect to suspension and recommended his expulsion by the National working committee.

He said that the state working committee resorted to these choices after the duo refused to show any remorse despite their actions and recommendations for expulsion from their respective Wards and local government chapters of the party.

He said that the party was also investigating other members who are suspected of sabotaging the party in the last elections and the buildup to the election and would take appropriate measures to ensure that those found wanting face the weight of the law.

“You will recall that sometimes in July 2022, the Executives of APC Kente Ward of Wukari Local Government Area wrote the Chairman of APC Wukari LGA calling for the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente on series of allegations and offences against the party as enshrined in the party constitution 2022 as amended.

“You will equally recall that the APC Wukari LGA severally invited Chief David Sabo Kente to defend himself on the allegations leveled against him by the APC of his Ward but refused to honour their invitations and abused them instead. On 12th August 2022 the APC Wukari Local Government wrote a letter to the State APC on the above complaints. Having investigated and confirmed that all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps have been satisfactory followed by both the Ward and Local Government level of the party in Kente and Wukari Local Government.

“The State working Committee in its sitting on Thursday 20th April, 2023 exercised its powers under Article 13.9 iv of the party constitution ratify the decision of the APC Wukari Local Government Area. For avoidance of doubt Chief David Sabo Kente Stands Expelled from the All Progressives Congress and should stop parading himself as a Member of the Party hence forth.

“You will also recall that on 21-3-2023 the APC Fete Ward of Takum L.G.A leveled some offenses against the party by the Senator Elect for Southern Taraba State Hon. Jimkuta S.U David. The APC Takum Local Government Constituted a 5 Man Disciplinary Committee who invited Hon. Jimkuta S.U David but he refused to Honour the invitation. The report of the Disciplinary Committee was submitted to APC Takum Local Government who in turn expelled Hon. Jimkuta S.U David from APC.

“In line with article 13.9 (iv) of the APC constitution 2022 as amended. The State working Committee sat on 20th April, 2023 and hereby ratify the action of the APC Takum Local Government with slight modification in line with 21.5 (h), (ii) by suspending him from the party but recommending to the National Executive Committee for his expulsion from the party for the plethora of offences he is found guilty of. Hon. Jimkuta S.U David Stands suspended from the party henceforth.

“It took us a long time to arrive at these decisions because we wanted reconciliation but it is clear that they are not ready for any reconciliation from their utterances even on live television interviews. Discipline must not be compromised” Elsudi said.