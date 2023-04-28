Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State has called on the security operatives in the state to urgently effect the arrest of Barrister Ibrahim Tukur El-Suldi for impersonation by parading himself as the state chairman of the party after his removal in February.

The factional Acting Chairman of the party in the state Mr James Amadu who made the call at a Press conference in Jalingo on Friday said that the action of El-Suldi where he pronounced the expulsion of a former Governorship Aspirant Chief David Sabo Kente and suspension of the Senator elect Honorable David Jimkuta was not only illegal but criminal.

He said that since the state working committee removed El-Suldi from office in February, he ceases to have the capacity to take decisions on behalf of the party and any action in that regards amounts to criminal impersonation punishable in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The members of my EXCO as well as members of APC in Taraba state did not receive the pronouncement by the former Chairman, Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi at a press briefing in Jalingo, where he announced the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente and the suspension of our Senator elect Honorable David Jimkuta, with rude shock but with utmost disappointment in the person of Elsudi who has consistently shown a rather shallow understanding of the workings of the party.

“You may all wish to know that on February 10, 2023, Barr. Ibrahim Tukur Elsudi was legally removed from office by a two/third majority of the state working committee of the party through a vote of no confidence and this was communicated to and acknowledged by the Party’s National Working Committee. He thus stands removed as the Chairman of the party and has no legal standing to act in that capacity.

“You may also wish to note that after the legal removal of Barr Ibrahim Tukur Elsudi from office, my humble self, Honorable James Amadu, former deputy State Chairman of the party and highest ranking official was unanimously and legally endorsed as the State Acting Chairman of the party. By the provision of the APC constitution, Barr El-Suldi ceased to function as Chairman since February 10th and has no legal right to suspend or expel any member from the party.

“It is unfortunate that Barr. El-Suldi, who is not only a lawyer but someone who has attained the position of Chairman of the party in the state is ignorant of the provisions of the constitution of the APC which stipulates that only the ward party Chairman with Two/Third of Exco members can expel or suspend any party member and that no state party Chairman has the power to suspend or expel a member from the party

“Consequently, we find his actions in this sad development as an act of desperation from a drowning man who is acting the script of his paymasters who are desperately trying to retain relevance in the system after plunging the party to a colossal lost in the last elections.. If we may ask, where does Elsudi, who lost elections in his own polling unit and home town, derive the powers to expell Kente and Jimkuta who are proven loyal and hardworking members of the party and who presented a brilliant outing at the last elections, defeating an incumbent Governor in a senatorial race and winning the highest votes for APC both at the state and National levels?

“It is on record that Chief David Sabo Kente and the Senator elect Honorable David Jimkuta used their resources to organize a mega rally for the Presidential Campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly before the election, which is the only APC mega rally for Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign in Taraba State. This was responsible for the votes that were massively garnered from the Southern Taraba during the last state and National elections.

“Between Elsudi, who forced an unpopular candidate on the people and probably worked for another party, consequently losing his own polling unit, and causing the party to lose woefully in the last outing, on the one hand, and Kente as well as Jimkuta, who delivered and made the party proud in the state, who should be expelled for anti-party activities? As the leadership of the party in Taraba State, we are hereby calling on the security operatives in the state to urgently effect the arrest of Barrister El-Suldi for impersonation. We also call on the national leadership of the party to expediently call Elsudi to order before he creates irreparable confusion in the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, Chief David Sabo Kente remains a member of the APC in Taraba. Equally, Our senator elect Honorable David Jimkuta remains a legitimate member of our great party in Taraba State and the leader of the party in waiting, in line with the provisions of the constitution of the party.

“The National leadership of the APC should note that Elsudi is a proven disaster to the APC in Taraba State and should not allow him to mislead them on issues concerning the party in the state as he is obviously only working to serve his personal interests” Amadu said.

Our Correspondent recall that Barrister El-Suldi addressed a Press briefing in Jalingo on Monday, 23rd April, 2023 where he insisted that he is still the legal Chairman of the party in Taraba State and later went ahead to pronounce the expulsion and suspension of Chief David Kente and Honorable David Jimkuta respectively, following proven allegations of anti party activities.