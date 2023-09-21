From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has announced the commencement of sale of forms for forthcoming Local Government elections scheduled for later in the year.

Aaron Artimas, Publicity Secretary APC Taraba State who disclosed this in a press statement issued on Thursday said that the party has decided to participate in the polls test the governor’s promise of a level playing field for all parties, besides it’s right of participation.

Artimas said that “sequel to the release of the time-table for the 2023 Local Government Elections by the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission TSIEC, the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State has resolved to take part in the elections. This is not only to underscore its right of participation but also to test the government’s claim of availing a level playing ground.

“To this end, interested members of APC in the State are advised to declare their interest in the election. Based on the time-table released by TSIEC, the campaign for the elections commenced on 17th September, 2023.

“Accordingly, interested members of the party are advised to approach the State Secretariat of APC to obtain their intent forms for Chairman and Councilor, respectively towards participating in the party Primaries slated to hold from 25-31st October 2023. TSIEC has scheduled its sale of forms from 2-4th November 2023.”