By Christopher Oji

A truck conveying a container has crushed its driver and injured his motor boy at Apapa, Lagos .

According to a witness, Bode Olumuyiwa, the truck rammed into a stionary tipper on Wharf Road, opposite Area B Police Command, outward Apapa.

He said that he suspected that the truck had a break failure; the driver lost control,and rammed into the stationary tipper.

According to him, sympathisers and emergency responders from government agencies, did their best to rescue the driver and his motor boy, ” but the driver died before help could come , while his motor boy, who was trapped under the truck,was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital”.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LATSMA), Mr.Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the story, said that,LASTMA officials ,rescued the motor boy who was trapped under the tanker fully loaded with 40ft container, while the driver of the vehicle died instantly .

” Our official,Mr. Egbetola Sulaiman, Zebra 36, Apapa,who led the rescue team, confirmed that the fatal accident involved a truck fully loaded with 40ft container, and a stationary tipper without a number plate.Egbetola, said that prilimnary investigation revealed that the driver of the driver of the truck with 40ft loaded container, while on top speed, lost control and rammed into the stationary tripper.

“He told us that our officials and other emergency responders were able to rescued the motor boy who was trapped under the truck ,while the driver died instantly.While the body of the driver was at the coustody of Area B Police Command, the rescued motor boy, was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment”.

According to him,other emergency responders at the accident scene were the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police, and Nigeria Port Authority (NPA).