NAN

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State will on Monday present the state’s 2019 budget to the House of Assembly for approval, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The presentation of the budget estimates was approved by the House of Assembly at a plenary session in Sokoto on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the plenary session, called for the suspension of the House rule to allow members sit for the presentation.

READ ALSO Christian leaders back Ayade, plan prayer session, solidarity rally in Calabar

Magaji said the occasion called for attendance by all notable citizens.

NAN recalls that Tambuwal presented the state’s 2018 budget estimate of N220.5 billion to the House of Assembly on Dec. 21, 2017.

In the 2018 budget, N152.8 of the budget was for capital expenditure, while N67.6 billion went for recurrent expenditure.