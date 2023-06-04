From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The immediate past Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has described her purported arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of money laundering as fake news.

In a statement she personally signed, she said she went on her own volition to clear the air on purported corruption and enrichment to the tune of N2 billion.

According to Tallen, she did not address the issue before now due to her respect for her former principal – President Muhammadu Buhari but now that she is out of office, it has now become necessary to do so.

Although she did not give any background to what led to her going to the EFCC on her own to clear the air, she however, chided the anti-graft agency for not taking the most decent and appropriate action by first writing to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

Tallen said there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was she arrested. She reminded all leaders in every sphere of society that the country’s economic and political infrastructures are to be used to serve the nation, from the highest office holder to the noblest and not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation.

The statement reads in part: “Owing to the respect for my former principal -Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation. However, it has now become necessary to do so.

“Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine inquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

“I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.”