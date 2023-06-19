From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB), have announced a collaboration that will strengthen youth development and social impact programmes.

BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation FIBA and America’s National Basketball Association NBA, is a professional league featuring 12 clubs from across Africa that completed its third season in May 2023.

This was as the League and Board announced a five-year extension of their existing collaboration which will see the BAL continue to play games at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda each season, including the BAL Playoffs and Finals in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

The extension will see “Visit Rwanda” – the country’s marketing and tourism initiative – continue as a Foundational and Host Partner of the BAL.

Through the agreement, Visit Rwanda will also continue to be showcased on BAL team uniforms and at the BAL Combine. RwandAir – Rwanda’s national airline – will continue as the Official Airline Partner of the BAL and facilitate travel to and from Kigali for select BAL teams and staff.

Speaking on the agreeing, BAL President, Amadou Gallo Fall said the Rwanda Development Board, as a foundational partner, has been integral to the launch and continued growth and success of the Basketball Africa League over its first three seasons.

“Coming out of our most competitive and compelling season yet, we are excited to renew our collaboration with RDB that will bring BAL games as well as youth development and social impact programs to Rwanda for years to come”, he added.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer of RDB, Clare Akamanzi said the board is excited to extend its collaboration with the Basketball Africa League

“We have seen tremendous success and return on investments over the last three years and look forward to doing much more together. In the first two years of the partnership, Rwanda saw a net benefit of 9.1 million dollars to the Rwandan economy. BAL has proven to be a great unifier, and we remain committed to showcasing the best Rwanda has to offer in terms of tourism, investment opportunities, talent development, made in Rwanda products and much more to the world. With the BAL and other major events, Rwanda is the home for sports, not just basketball in Africa.”

Also speaking, Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “RwandAir is proud to be a partner of the Basketball Africa League and we are excited to see the Rwandan Development Board continue to bring world-class basketball to Rwanda.

“We know how sport can bring communities together as teams compete to win and celebrate the power of teamwork and know the extended partnership will further strengthen those bonds.

“We are also focused on our goal of delivering world-class customer service as we bring people together through our extensive route network, and we look forward to flying fans and players over the coming years.”

While speaking in the benefit of the initiative, Rwanda’s Sports minister, Hon. Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, said; “This partnership renewal seals our commitment of being home of the most prestigious basketball league in Africa. We will keep ensuring that this partnership strengthens the core of our sports industry, from talent development programmes to capacity strengthening initiatives to further job creation opportunities for Rwandans.”

On May 27, 2023, Egypt’s Al Ahly defeated Senegal’s AS Douanes 80-65 to win the 2023 Finals, which took place at BK Arena and reached fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages.

In conjunction with the 2022 and 2023 BAL Playoffs and Finals, the BAL and NBA Africa held a variety of youth development and social impact programming in Rwanda, including in collaboration with RDB. Activities to date have included Jr. NBA, Special Olympics and coaches clinics; an environmental day of service; innovation summits that brought together African leaders from business, entertainment, sports, social entrepreneurship and beyond to discuss the enormous growth opportunities on the continent; and a series of workshops for young women from the local community as part of BAL4HER, the league’s platform for advancing gender equality in the African sports ecosystem and celebrating women in the sports industry who serve as role models to young women across the continent.

The BAL’s Foundational Partners also include NIKE, Jordan Brand, Wilson and New Fortress Energy (NFE). The league’s roster of world-class marketing partners also includes the Attorney General Alliance (AGA-Africa), Envol City, Hennessy, SERTEM and Société Pétroliere (SP).