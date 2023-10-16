From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Governments of Taiwan and Nigeria’s Kebbi State are set to collaborate and sign an agreement on a cultural exchange for the benefit of their people.

The Head of Mission of the Taiwanese government in Nigeria Andy Yih-Ping Liu and the Kebbi state Commissioner of Information and Culture Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, held a discussion on the modality to extract the comparative advantage of the two country’s cultural heritage.

Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Cultures Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “The discussion took place on the sidelines of the ongoing Argungu Series 9 Art Exhibition taking place at the National Museum Onikan Lagos.

“The Ambassador, who was apparently impressed by the breathtaking cultural performances and the display of fishing tools by the Kebbi cultural troupe, used the opportunity to extend discussions into the realm of further cooperation between the two.”

The commissioner explained that the idea of cultural exchange programmes was meant to share ideas on art and culture to stimulate undertaking on the values of cultural diversity and to open doors for more creative exchanges into other areas beneficial to them.