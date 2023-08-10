…Seeks balance in appointment of ministers

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In order to attract the critical domestic and foreign investments required to boost the economy, a pro-democracy Civil Society Organization (CSO), the Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), has charged the federal government to deal decisively with the nation’s security problem.

The group, which consists of human rights lawyers, also urged President Bola Tinubu to abide by the Federal Character Principle contained in Section 14 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution in his ministerial nominations to avoid disenfranchisement of some parts of the country.

Addressing journalists, at a press briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, the president of the group, Edward Omaga Esq, tasked Tinubu to resuscitate moribund industries in the country to create employment for millions of Nigerians, especially youths.

He listed insecurity and terrorism, religious intolerance and tribalism, acute unemployment and poverty, toxic economic policies and rising inflation rate as well as the lack of justice sector reforms as some of the major issues plaguing the nation.

Omaga warned that if the numerous problems Nigeria is facing are not carefully addressed, they will drive the country to its knees.

He said:”President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has within barely two months of grabbing the mantle of leadership implemented what we consider as “toxic economic policies” that have adversely affected the already impoverished masses. One of such toxic policies is the total removal of fuel subsidy by Mr. President on 29th May, 2023 during his inaugural speech without first providing the necessary palliatives.

“There is a growing feeling of despair amongst young people who feel that the country has failed them. The result is that those who are pushed to the edge have taken to illegal means of survival.

“To salvage this ugly trend, jobs must be created for the youths. Also, skills acquisition must be encouraged while entrepreneurship is made attractive through the provision of incentives like low-interest loans, grants, tools etc.

“We also note with displeasure that nepotism on the part of government at all levels is waxing stronger, as the Federal Character Principle which is enshrined in Section 14 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution to eliminate bias against certain sections of the country has been jettisoned. Although there have been strong arguments that more emphasis should be placed on competence while making appointments into public offices, we submit that the government must ensure that our unity in diversity is not sacrificed on the altar of competence.

The GICN president also urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Body of Benchers to summon Chief Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to order for comments that would have caused chaos.

In his final written address to the tribunal against the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP), Olanipekun, Tinubu’s counsel said the FCT is the 37th state for electoral purposes and any other interpretation would “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and alteration of the very intention of the legislature”

But Omaga claimed that Olanipekun, not only threatened the judiciary but also intended to use blackmail to force the Honorable Justices seated at the PEPT to do the President’s bidding.

His words: “What bothers us now is how Nigeria can survive as one indivisible nation beyond the verdict to be passed by the PEPT and Supreme Court as to who won the Presidential Election. We are aware that anarchy and strong statements have been made by one of the gladiators at the PEPT through his lawyers.

“Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN in the Final Written Address dated 14th July 2023 and filed on behalf of President Tinubu maintained that Section 134 (2) (b) of the Constitution should be interpreted to mean that the Federal Capital Territory is the 37th State in Nigeria for electoral purposes.

“He argued that President Tinubu needed not to have won 25% of the total votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory before INEC declares him the winner. Olanipekun SAN contended that any other interpretation different from this will lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.

“To our mind, the above submission coming from a very Senior Member of the Inner Bar is unbecoming, unpalatable, illogical and can be interpreted to mean a subtle attempt at threatening or blackmailing the Honourable Justices sitting at the PEPT into doing the bidding of Mr. President. We want Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN to note that it was wrong for him to fan the embers of chaos and anarchy when Nigerians have chosen to remain calm despite their feelings about the Presidential Election. He should remember that no ethnic group owns Nigeria more than the others.

Omaga, therefore, urged the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), which is under the supervision of the Body of Benchers (BOB) to push for sanction against Olanipekun on the ground of professional misconduct.