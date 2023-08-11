From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), has charged the Federal Government to deal decisively with the nation’s security problem in order to attract critical domestic and foreign investments required to boost the economy.

The group, which consists of human rights lawyers, also urged President Bola Tinubu to abide by the Federal Character Principle contained in Section 14 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution in his ministerial nominations to avoid disenfranchisement of some parts of the country.

President of the group, Edward Omaga, at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, tasked Tinubu to resuscitate moribund industries in the country to create employment for millions of Nigerians, especially youths.

He listed insecurity and terrorism, religious intolerance and tribalism, acute unemployment and poverty, toxic economic policies and rising inflation rate as well as the lack of justice sector reforms as some of the major issues plaguing the nation.

Omaga warned that if the nation’s numerous problems are not carefully addressed, they would drive the country to its knees.

“There is a growing feeling of despair amongst young people who feel that the country has failed them. The result is that those who are pushed to the edge have taken to illegal means of survival. To salvage this ugly trend, jobs must be created for the youths. Also, skills acquisition must be encouraged while entrepreneurship is made attractive through the provision of incentives like low-interest loans, grants, tools etc.

“We also note with displeasure that nepotism on the part of government at all levels is waxing stronger, as the Federal Character Principle which is enshrined in Section 14 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution to eliminate bias against certain sections of the country has been jettisoned. Although there have been strong arguments that more emphasis should be placed on competence while making appointments into public offices, we submit that the government must ensure that our unity in diversity is not sacrificed on the altar of competence.”