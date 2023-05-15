From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Aviation has fingered infrastructure deficit, incessant picketing of various agencies by the unions, lingering labour matters, constant demolitions of structures around the airports and other long-standing challenges as the blights stunting the growth of the sector and robbing the country the full dividends of its offerings.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, Biodun Olujimi, made the disclosure in her goodwill message on Monday, at the ongoing 2023 edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conferences (FNAC) holding in Abuja.

According to her, the aviation sector facilitates growth of other sectors and remains the fulcrum on which the national economy revolves, but lamented that these phenomenal offerings have not been enjoyed in Nigeria.

She said: “The aviation sector catalyses FDIs and creates 200,0000 direct jobs and supports tourism, international businesses through air connectivity.

“Despite these, the sector is yet to contribute to economic growth due to insufficient infrastructure. The sector is bedeviled with too many challenges like picketing. This is so indecent. It should not continue.

“Another is constant demolitions around the airports due to incessant encroachment into airport facilities. It should be stopped before things are destroyed. It’s time for NLC and the workforce to resolve their differences behind closed doors. “Safety should be upheld in the sector as well. The issue of high airfares should also be addressed. This conference should articulate developmental programmes and ensure they’re well enforced”, and stated.

Also speaking, the fifth and past President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Dr Olumuyiwa Aliu, called on all stakeholders to ensure that the huge potential of the sector is maximized.

“We should work hard to maximize the huge potential that aviation has to offer. It should be a driver of the economy and not a drag”, he said.

In his submission, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt Musa Nuhu said huge cost of funds, high debt exposure by operators and lack of access to foreign exchange were major challenges peppering stakeholders in the sector.

He added that the high cost of Aviation fuel, Jet A1, has dealt a dizzying blow on the airlines who are also exposed to huge debts.

He, however, said efforts were in top gear to address the industry challenges and take the sector to the next level.