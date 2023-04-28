By Henry Uche

One of Africa’s leading technology powerhouse with an interest in payments, e-commerce, HR & payroll, and other software technology solutions and services -SystemSpecs, has closed the submission portal for the 2023 National Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) and appointed individuals with proven records of commitment to national development as judges to evaluate the entries.

A statements delivered by the tech company revealed that the judges include Prof. Babatunde Lawal, Consultant and Lecturer of Accounting and Finance; Engr. Mercy Olayemi, a frontline Senior Engineer and returning judge; and Ameze Ogunfunwa, a Senior Technical Product Manager.

The disclosure came after the submission portal was closed on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023. Meanwhile, other judges appointed to the evaluation panel are: Jide Ayegbusi, a social entrepreneur and founder of the tech-led education-focused platform, Edusko; Idris Abubakar, a financial and tech journalist; and Israel Olakanmi, enterprise solution developer – all of whom are returning judges.

“The carefully selected judges for the 2023 SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition are to ensure that the bright ideas submitted by participants across the 36 states in Nigeria and the FCT are properly evaluated, while outstanding entries get their places among the entries that will make it to the top.

“We believe that the top entries would give Nigeria and the rest of the world some of the brightest and most original ideas on how children can become better citizens through the use of technology,” said Oluwasegun Adesanya, SystemSpecs’ Group Head, Corporate Services”

The statement stressed that returning judges are the Creative Partnerships Coordinator at Kings College School of Arts and Humanities, Dr. Folakemi Ogungbe; senior IT consultant, Engr. Frank Alonge; IT intelligence professional, Chinyere Uwuilekhue; Senior technology content writer, Precious Mogoli; Oluwole Dada, Sales and Marketing Lead; and Oyelere Atoyebi, professional sales manager.

“New judges include Folasayo Omotoso, Chartered Accountant and finance manager; Mrs. Mary Ajibulu, a financial administrator; Dr. Taiwo Oyetunji, a lecturer and finance expert; and Funsho Olutayo-David, a financial analyst.

“Others are Dr. Segun Alabi, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Manager; as well as Dr. Eniayo Sobola, Dr. Charles Akwen, Dr. Tunji Adepoju, and Dr. Abayomi Awelewa, who are distinguished lecturers of the English language”

It added that the judges are saddled with the responsibility of evaluating the bright and creative essays submitted by this year’s participants in the Children’s Day Essay Competition.l and they are also to select winning entries in the junior and senior categories of the Competition, while winners of the 2023 edition of the Competition will be announced on May 29, 2023.