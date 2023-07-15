By Lukman Olabiyi

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Moshood Adegoke Salvador has advised the South Western region of the country to give their maximum support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He said the region would be doomed for life if they fail to give the President the needed support.

Salvador who was a member of the 2014 National Conference made this known in Lagos during an interactive session he had with a group of media professionals known as the League of Yoruba Media Practitioners (LYMP), in Lagos. He said all stakeholders in the region should set aside their political parties affiliation and support Tinubu for the progress of the region and Nigeria. Salvador said currently he has quit partisan politics and all what he cares for now is progress of South-West and Nigeria.

The former politician said emergence of Tinubu as president from South-West region could not be compared with how ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo emerged during his reign. He said Obasanjo was a product of the military, imposed on Nigeria and South-West by the power brokers and northerners.

According to him, this is the best opportunity the South West have had so far in the Nigeria project, since independence, so the Yorubas should rally round their own to give him the needed support.

“I am not interested in any party, whether you are APC, PDP, or Labour Party, that is just a vehicle, but the important thing now is that the Yoruba man is there, he will do what we have been agitating for over the years, and he has the capacity to do it,” he said.