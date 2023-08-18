… Clerics decry state of nation

By Cosmas Omegoh

Catholic bishops from the Southwestern part of the country have said that Nigeria is hemorrhaging, and called on the leaders to move quickly to stave off danger from befalling the nation.

This was made known in a communiqué signed by Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, President, and Most Rev. John Oyejola, Secretary, after the meeting of the Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province comprising Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Osogbo dioceses which held at Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, between August 16-17, 2023.

The clerics observed with displeasure that “fellow Nigerians were merely staying alive in these intriguing and debilitating times, occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and escalating cost of essential goods and services.

The average Nigerian is shell-shocked and driven almost to desperation. As citizens of one of the wealthiest nations on the planet and yet unable to live decent lives, Nigerians are still desperate for better times which seem now more and more like a mirage.

“Most of our current leaders seem to lead the country without any compass, hardly knowing what to do about anything. The demands of Nigerians are very straightforward and simple namely: purposeful leadership and good governance, verifiable in security of life and property, decent infrastructure and social amenities, the enforcement of the rule of law and a conducive atmosphere for development. All Nigerian leaders stand indicted unless they make a change, shun prebendalism and serve the aspirations of their people.”

The bishops also decried the mass exodus of the youths and the ongoing brain drain. They suggested that “the hemorrhage can only be controlled if government responds to its duties of forging a conducive environment for Nigerians to attain their legitimate aspirations in life.” On the coup in Niger and the ECOWAS resolutions, the bishops reminded ECOWAS leaders that “Nigerians favour negotiation and other non-military means,’ while urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “to listen to Nigerians before anyone else.” They called on the National Assembly “to avoid involving Nigeria in armed conflict in Niger as we have more than enough challenges domestically,” adding that “no Nigerian life should be sacrificed for the crisis in Niger or anywhere else because war of any kind is a failure of humanity.” The bishops also spoke on security concerns in the country, lamenting that “insecurity remains an emergency of serious concern.” They said: “Whether in the form of kidnapping, banditry, insurgency or ritual killing, Nigerians feel increasingly hemmed in, in their own country.”