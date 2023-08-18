….Call for moral regeneration in Nigeria

By Cosmas Omegoh

Catholic bishops from the southwestern part of the country have said that Nigeria is hemorrhaging, and called on the leaders to move quickly to starve off danger from befalling the nation.

This was made known in a communiqué signed by Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, President, and Most Rev. John Oyejola, Secretary, after the meeting of the Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province comprising Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Osogbo dioceses which held at Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, between August 16-17, 2023.

The clerics touched on many issues affecting the nation mainly the living conditions of Nigerians, exodus of the youths and the ongoing brain drain, coup in Niger and the ECOWAS resolutions, security concerns, and the crisis of food security. They called for moral regeneration in the country, recalling that hope is not a disposable value.

The clerics observed with displeasure that “fellow Nigerians were merely staying alive in these intriguing and debilitating times,” occasioned by “fuel subsidy removal and escalating cost of essential goods and services.” They regretted that “the average Nigerian is shell-shocked and driven almost to desperation. As citizens of one of the wealthiest nations on the planet and yet unable to live descent lives, Nigerians are still desperate for better times which seem now more and more like a mirage.”

They lamented that “most of our current leaders seem to lead the country without any compass, hardly knowing what to do about anything,” reminding them that “the demands of Nigerians are very straightforward and simple namely: purposeful leadership and good governance, verifiable in security of life and property, decent infrastructure and social amenities, the enforcement of the rule of law and a conducive atmosphere for development,” adding that “all Nigerian leaders stand indicted unless they make a change, shun prebendalism and serve the aspirations of their people.”

The bishops also decried the mass exodus of the youths and the ongoing brain drain. They said “the bleak atmosphere of hope for a better life in Nigeria is partially responsible for the mass migration of Nigerian professionals, workers and youths who continue to seek greener pastures in other lands. This has been on the increase mainly because of the economic situation in the country, dwindling opportunities and the disdain with which Nigerian governments at all levels treat the legitimate demands of workers for improved working conditions.”

They suggested that “the hemorrhage can only be controlled if government responds to its duties of forging a conducive environment for Nigerians to attain their legitimate aspirations in life.”

On the coup in Niger and the ECOWAS resolutions, the bishops reminded ECOWAS leaders that “Nigerians favour negotiation and other non-military means,’ while urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “to listen to Nigerians before anyone else.”

They called on the National Assembly “to avoid involving Nigeria in armed conflict in Niger as we have more than enough challenges domestically,” adding that “no Nigerian life should be sacrificed for the crisis in Niger or anywhere else because war of any kind is a failure of humanity.”

The bishops also spoke on security concerns in the country, lamenting that “insecurity remains an emergency of serious concern.”

They said: “Whether in the form of kidnapping, banditry, insurgency or ritual killing, Nigerians feel increasingly hemmed in, in their own country.”

They called on the government to show “greater seriousness in tackling these challenges head on,” while regretting the ambush and killing of 21 Nigerian soldiers by suspected bandits in Kundu, Wushishi local government of Niger State. They maintained that the incident “does not inspire confidence that the security agencies are able to confront the prevailing situation.”

Crisis of food security also drew the attention of the clerics who described the incident as “a major concern,” warning that “any country unable to feed its citizens, will be a perpetual victim of manipulation and does not deserve its sovereignty.”

While calling for moral regeneration in Nigeria, the clerics recalled that “the strength of any nation lies not only in its political or economic power but more in its moral integrity.”

They reminded the citizenry that “we must admit that our country is in serious deficit of moral rectitude.”

In all they called on all and sundry to maintain hope for a better tomorrow as “hope is a necessity for living,” insisting that “without hope the drive for survival dies in people and life is no longer worth living.”