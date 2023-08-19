From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ministers-designate on Saturday commenced their documentation ahead of the swearing-in billed for Monday.

The documentation exercise was held at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Forty-give of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, were confirmed on August 7, 2023 by the Senate.

Three of the nominees, former governor of Kaduna; Nasir el-Rufai, former deputy governor of Taraba; Abubakar Danladi, and former Women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the nominee from Delta state, Stella Okotete, were not confirmed.