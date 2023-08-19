From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Ministers-designate on Saturday commenced their documentation ahead of the swearing-in billed for Monday.
The documentation exercise was held at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
Forty-give of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, were confirmed on August 7, 2023 by the Senate.
Three of the nominees, former governor of Kaduna; Nasir el-Rufai, former deputy governor of Taraba; Abubakar Danladi, and former Women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the nominee from Delta state, Stella Okotete, were not confirmed.
BREAKING NEWS: Nigerians have now been approved to earn US Dollars; let’s show you the process and methods to earn $5000-$10,000 monthly. Click here to see the possibilities.