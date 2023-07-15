From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Nasarawa State Chapter extends warm congratulations to Comrade Isaiah Benjamin and the newly elected executive members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (National Body).

Sun reports that the triennial congress elections, held at Omoku, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, concluded with the selection of the esteemed individuals who will lead the association in its future endeavors.

The Nasarawa State Chapter commends Comrade Isaiah Benjamin and his team for their successful election, recognizing the additional responsibility they now bear in advancing SWAN’s goals and building upon the solid foundation laid by their predecessors.

Nassarawa SWAN in a statement signed by the Chairman Isa Muhammed and the Secretary, Smah George sent to journalist Saturday stressed that With a determined vision to make SWAN the epitome of excellence, the new executive is called upon to initiate a process of reconciliation and foster unity across various divides within the association.

Expressing utmost confidence in Comrade Isaiah Benjamin’s leadership, the Nasarawa State Chapter firmly believes that the new executive will prioritize the welfare and aspirations of SWAN members nationwide.

They are expected to ensure that all members receive the necessary attention and respect they deserve, reinforcing the sense of camaraderie and professionalism that SWAN embodies.

“As the new executive settles down to business, the Association wishes them success in their endeavors. Furthermore, the Association urges all stakeholders, both within and outside SWAN, to let go of past disagreements and join hands in improving the fortunes of the association.”

” It is through collective effort and a shared commitment to excellence that SWAN can thrive and bring about positive changes in sports journalism across Nigeria.” It added.

Nas. SWAN, expressed its confidence in the newly elected executive and emphasized the importance of unity among members, while calling on everyone to work together to enhance the reputation and impact of the association.