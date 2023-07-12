From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna delegates traveling to Port Harcourt in Rivers State for the Triennial Delegates Conference of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the wee hours of Wednesday survived a ghastly motor accident when the vehicle they were traveling in ran into a herd of cattle at the Ajaokuta-Itupbe Bridge in Kogi State around 3 am.

Though no life was lost in the incident, three cows were critically injured while the vehicle was equally seriously damaged.

According to the survivors, the pastoralists had blocked the bridge with their animals leading to the accident at such a time of the day when everywhere was still very dark.

It took the swift intervention of the military to avert violence as the pastoralists combat ready to claim damages over the injured animals.

Commenting on the development, the frontrunner for the presidency of the SWAN who is the immediate past Chairman of the Association in Kaduna State, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, thanked God that no life was lost in the accident and commended the delegates and other well wishes for their unrelenting support so far.

The presidential hopeful in the SWAN national election slated for Thursday, July 13, was also optimistic of coming victorious at the election and quickly added that if elected the National President, he would consolidate the achievements of Sir Honor Sirawoo by way of visiting State chapters across the country to resuscitate projects that were yet to be completed.

Isaiah, who is also the Bureau Chief of the Leadership Newspaper in Kaduna State admitted that the internal crisis in the Association has held the body back on the implementation of such projects.

He promised to consolidate the achievements of Sir Honor Sirawoo, who has a lot of lofty projects that would better the lot of members of the Association, however, noted that an internal crisis had held the body back on the implementation of such projects.