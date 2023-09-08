From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has congratulated Senator Gabriel Suswam over his victory at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, as winner of the 2023 election for Benue North East Senatorial District.

This is just as the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Benue State chapter, congratulated Senator Gabriel Suswam over his victory at the Tribunal.

The Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, on Friday, upheld the petition by Senator Suswam challenging the emergence of Emmanuel Udende as Senator for the Benue North-East Senatorial District at the 2023 elections.

Chief Ortom, in a statement signed by his Madia Aide, Terver Akase, said the victory of Senator Suswam has further proven the capacity of the judiciary to uphold justice and serve as the bastion of democracy.

He commended Senator Suswam for following the legal process to get justice and congratulated the PDP family in Benue State over the tribunal judgment.

Also congratulating Senator Suswam, the state PDP, in a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said hailed the Tribunal for delivering substantial justice in the petition based on the facts and evidence rendered before in line with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations, thereby boosting public confidence in the judiciary.

The statement read “The party rejoices over the victory won particularly as it re-establishes its dominance in the upper chamber membership composition of the National Assembly in the state with two Senators out of three.

“This victory of Senator Suswam serves to heighten the hopes that PDP will likewise reclaim the governorship of the state at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal through the judgement being awaited.