From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There is unrest at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, as a notorious thug popularly known as Aleeba raped a female student of the institution.

The incident caused unrest and students of the institution insisted that the culprit must be brought to book.

The incident that happened along Bode Road, Ede, threw the town into panic on Sunday due to frequent occurrences of student harassment.

However, the management of the Polytechnic has promised that the incident has been reported and efforts are on to ensure that the culprit faces the wrath of the law.

The spokesperson of the polytechnic, Sola Lawal, in a statement on Tuesday, promised that the management will pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

He said, “We want to emphatically state that this act of lawlessness is not only barbaric but a bestial act that must be condemned in all its totality with attendant prosecution of the culprit.

“The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in her avowed determination to protect the interest of the students will definitely pursue this case to a logical conclusion and bring the perpetrator of this dastardly act to book, no matter how highly placed he is,” he stated.

He said that the Rector, Engr Yahaya Sani has urged students of the institution to remain calm and be law-abiding while the security operatives continue with their investigation.

He also advised the students to be wary of their movement and associates outside the campus as a way of averting similar occurrences.

The Rector restated that as a parent, the welfare of the students remains paramount to his administration and he would do all he can to make them comfortable.