From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected cultist and murderer, one Charles Debi-Abate, has been nabbed by police operatives in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The 39-year-old suspect, who is a native of Oghara but resides in Mosogar, is said to be a member of Aro Bagger Confraternity. His arrest was in connection with the murder of one Destiny Idi (27) of Ovade community in Ogharefe, on August 5. Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest, said the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, has ordered a full scale investigation into the murder of Idi. Edafe, in a statement, yesterday, said through discreet investigation, operatives trailed the mastermind and swooped on him (Debi-Abate) in a hotel.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the said suspect was part of the syndicate that murdered one Onyekachi Chibuzor, aka Odugwu (42), on July 28, and also stated that he has been involved in numerous cult-related attacks on perceived opponents in Oghara.

The suspect, though denied being part of the gang that murdered the said Idi, mentioned the duo of Onyeka and Paul (both surnames unknown) as those responsible for the murder,” he stated.

Edafe said: “On August 9, the suspect led the operatives to the premises of the said Onyeka and Paul, but the team met their absence. On a thorough search of their premises, two English pump action guns, 20 live cartridges and one GLK Benz SUV with registration number RBC-995-DG were recovered. Suspects and exhibits are in custody, while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”