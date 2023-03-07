From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected member of a kidnapping gang in Ozoro area of Delta State, one Oghene Fejiro, has been killed during a shoot out with police operatives.

The 27-year old suspect sustained gun shot injuries during the gun duel, and later gave up the ghost at the hospital.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development in Asaba on Tuesday, disclosed the kidnapped victim by the gang was rescued unhurt.

Edafe stated that the police received a distressed that the victim was kidnapped at Effurun in his own Toyota Corolla car, and that the kidnappers were heading towards Ozoro town.

According to him, operatives swiftly mobilised and “created a partial hold up on the road and were conducting intensive stop and search when they sighted the said Toyota Corolla car.

“In a bid to stop the vehicle, the driver made a U-turn in an attempt to escape but the team gave them a hot chase, demobilized the vehicle, which precipitated the suspects to abandon the victim and fled to the bush while firing at the police.

“In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects later identified as Oghene Fejiro ‘m’ 27yrs of Oleh was arrested with gunshot injuries. One cut-to-size double barrel gun, two live cartridges were recovered, and the kidnapped victim who is from effurun was rescued unhurt and his Toyota car recovered.

“The injured suspect was taken to the general hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the syndicate.”

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of a suspected armed robber and cultist, one Kingsley Vejeta believed to terrorising Agbarho, Ughelli and environs.

He said during interrogation, the suspect he made useful statement and later led operatives to the hideout of his gang members who on sighting the police, they took to their heels.

Edafe stated that seven locally made cut-to-size guns, and four live cartridges were recovered, adding that manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing.