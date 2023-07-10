From Jude Dangwam, Jos

Eight persons including an eight-month-old baby and her father were killed while returning from the hospital in an attack by bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Farin Lamba community of Vang District, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders (BYM) Association, Mr Rwang Tengwong in a statement on Monday said the attackers came in a Vectra vehicle and shot sporadically at the victims who were heading home after the day’s activities.

The statement reads in the path, “At about 9:45 pm on Sunday night, 09/10/2023, eight persons including an eight-month-old baby were murdered by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Farin Lamba, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area.

“This is as the bandits continue to unleash terror on innocent citizens in some Communities of Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau state in renewed attacks since after 2023 General Elections.”

Tengwong further narrated that “The attackers came in a Vectra and shot sporadically at the victims who were heading home after the day’s activities.

“An eight-month-old baby was murdered with her father, they were returning from the hospital when they met their untimely deaths.”

The Publicity Secretary disclosed that before the unprovoked attack, several Communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government Area have witnessed “deliberate destruction of farmlands and provocative grazing of over 300 hectares of land.

“There have been daily ambush and killing of innocent persons on motorcycles after Ta-hoss village in Riyom LGA, along the Abuja highway which has taken the lives 4 persons and one injured,” Rwang stated.

The Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the unfortunate incident and said the Commissioner of Police CP Bartholomew Onyeka has visited the affected community and also sympathize with the affected families.

“The Command sympathize with the family, we are doing everything we can to ensure that all is well, the CP has visited the place. The Command is doing everything within its power, the CP was also in Mangu yesterday,” Alabo explained.