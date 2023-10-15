From Hir Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

Three underage boys have been killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Imatom, Ukemberegya-Tswarev council ward in Logo local government area of Benue State.

The boys were killed on Saturday evening at about 9pm in their house when the suspected herders invaded the community at a time most villagers were already sleeping.

One of the community members, Hon. Jonathan Tyonongo, in a phone chat, said that in the last couple of weeks, herdsmen have been coming with their cows to graze on their farms. “They eat and destroy our crops and when you say anything, they kill you there or go back, regroup and come for attack.”

Tyonongo said the acts have become worrisome for residents especially farmers in the community.

He lamented that the three diseased are young, between the age of 13 to 15 years, who lives were cut down by marauding herdsmen have been deposited at NKST mortuary, in Logo LGA.

He called on the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, to come to their aid by sending security agencies to safeguard the lives and properties of the people.

He also expressed concerns that the Government was yet to reinstate the elected officers; Chairmen and councilors, in the 23 Local government saying the development has hindered them from passing prompt information to the right quarters for prompt action.

He urged to governor to reinstate them “or better still, he should appoint caretaker chairmen to enable us know who to call when we are in trouble,” Tyonongo said.

A community leader, Mr Joseph Anawa also lamented the spate of renewed attacks by herdsmen militia on the people of Gaambe-Tiev especially Ukemberagya communities in Logo LGA of Benue state saying it has take an alarming dimension.

“The people are attacked on their farms, in their homes and waylaid and murdered on the roads. The attacks have continues unabated and then, yesterday, Saturday 14/10/23 at about 9pm, three young men, Tertsea Terkimbi Adagundu, Tertsea Mkposu and Mimidoo Umburga, were killed by Fulani militia herdsmen at Imatom village Square near Chembe, Ukemberagya, Logo Lacal Govt, Benue State.

“All these renewed attacks and killing without any provocation are aimed at displacing the peasant farmer in order to pave way for cattle to graze on their crops which are yet to be harvested.

“We are are calling on state and federal governments to as a matter of urgency deploy security to secure the area. If security are stationed at Chembe village, Iorza settlement and Jootar village, it will go a long way in providing security for the people,” he said.