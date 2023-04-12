From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have kidnapped a herder, Mohammed Jubril (30), at Ago-Igbira in Ila-Orangun area, Osun State.

It was gathered that a relative of the kidnapped victim, Hassan Jubril, sustained a gunshot injury during a shootout between the police and the kidnappers.

The spokesperson of the Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

She explained that on April 12, at about 7am, one Seriki Fulani Mohammed Kajibo, reported that unknown gunmen numbering about eight suspected to be Fulanis attacked Ago Igbira, a Fulani settlement between 11pm on 11th April and 12am of April 12 and kidnapped one Mohammed Jubril ‘m’ aged 30years and one Hassan Jubril ‘m’ was injured during their shoot out.

“Immediately the incident was reported, Police in collaboration with Civilian Joint Faskforce (CJF) swung into action, combed the whole area, where three expended shells of AK47 rifle and cartridges were recovered from the scene.

“Meanwhile the combined teams of Police and CJF are combing the bush to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators,” Opalola stated.