From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A middle-aged man simply identified as Ajagbe has been killed by suspected cultists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The deceased who was described as a staunch Muslim faithful were said to have been killed on Monday evening in the Atundaolu- Irona area of the metropolis.

The man who until he was sent to an early grave was fondly called Alfa, was said to have been attacked and killed by the suspected cultists while on his way home.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists shot at the man and when they realised the bullets were not affecting him, they broke his skull with a big stone.

According to the source, a man popularly known as Obo was killed a day before the incident at the Post Office/Old Garage area of the town, which suggested that the killing was a reprisal attack by the cult group.

The source said, ” Alfa was returning home around 6:30 to 7 pm to break his fast when he was waylaid and attacked by the persons believed to be cultists in the Atundaolu area, very close to a brothel in Irona Street.

“He was a gentle and easygoing person who doesn’t foment trouble. Everyone was wondering why such an attack was visited on him.

“The man was buried this morning (Tuesday) but I couldn’t attend the burial because of the familiarity and his person to me”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Abutu Sunday, promised to get back to me on the matter but didn’t do so at the time of filing the report.