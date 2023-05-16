From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A man suspected to be Boko Haram member ended up blowing himself

with explosives to evade arrest in Kaduna city.

According to eye witnesses, “the family man took his own life using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in an attempt to evade arrest by security agencies on Monday morning at Ibrahim Haske Road,KEKE community ,Kaduna Millennium City.”

“We heard gunshots at about 1 am when officials from the Department of State Services (DSS), soldiers, and the police arrived his house.

“When he noticed that he was surrounded, he used explosives to end his life during an exchange of gunfire between him and the security operatives. “

An eyewitness said a gun, AK-47 rifle was found inside the house, with two other IEDs that were later detonated by the Anti-bomb squad of the police.

“It was alleged that the man was a member of a terrorist group..The body was in fragments.It was a gory sight. The security operatives went away with his family members,” said an eye witness.

Malam Samaila, a community leader,said the security operatives prevented people from coming near the man’s house, adding that , “it is likely that the security personnel had tracked down the suspect to his house to arrest him, but when he realized he could not escape, he committed suicide that way.”

The police was yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report.