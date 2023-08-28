From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A global youth advocacy group, Nigeria Patriotic Youth Network International, has added it’s voice to the call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew the oil pipeline surveillance tontract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited owned by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

The group said Tantita has been reliable, efficient and professional in tackling the issues of bunkering and oil theft in the Niger Delta region, which according to it, has led to economic gains in the last one year.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, global coordinator of the group, Akpovire Godwin Ovuomaraini, urged that the contract should be urgently renewed without undue bureaucratic delay in the interest of the nation.

“Tantita Security Services has consistently demonstrated exceptional reliability, efficiency and professionalism in carrying out their vital mandate, which has undeniably contributed to significant gains in our nation’s economy.

“As patriotic citizens and concerned youths of our great nation, we firmly believe that Tantita Security Services has earned the right to have their contract renewed without undue bureaucratic delay.

“This appeal is grounded in the remarkable track record and contributions of Tantita Security Services to the security and protection of our critical oil infrastructure,” the letter read.

According to the letter, the company has consistently proven to be a reliable partner in “safeguarding our oil pipelines. Their unwavering commitment to this critical task has resulted in a notable reduction in pipeline vandalism and oil theft.”

The group said Tantita’s efficient operations have not only protected valuable oil assets but also ensured the uninterrupted flow of oil production which efficiency has directly contributed to increased barrels per day in the nation’s oil production.

“The professionalism demonstrated by Tantita Security Services in their duties has been commendable. Their well-trained personnel and adherence to best practices have helped maintain a safe and secure environment for our vital oil infrastructure.

“The enhanced security provided by Tantita Security Services has had a positive impact on our nation’s economy. With increased oil production and reduced losses due to theft and vandalism, the economic benefits are substantial.

“We, as concerned citizens, humbly request that you give urgent consideration to the renewal of Tantita Security Services’ contract. Doing so will not only recognize their outstanding contributions to our nation but also ensure the continued protection of our critical oil infrastructure, which is pivotal to our economic stability and growth.

“In light of the significant increase in our nation’s daily oil production since the engagement of Tantita Security Services, we believe that their continued service is crucial to sustaining this growth and securing our national assets.

“We trust in your wisdom and leadership, Your Excellency, and kindly request that you intervene to expedite the renewal of Tantita Security Services’ contract without unnecessary delay. This will not only affirm your commitment to the economic well-being of our nation but also demonstrate your recognition of excellence in service,” it added.