From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Worried by the increasing gap between health care seekers and providers, a Plastic Surgeon, Dr Torngee Malu, has developed a digital platform, Ezzycare, that will, expectedly, bridge the gap and bring the health care seekers and providers closer to quality and efficient services.

According to Dr. Malu, the digital platform, Ezzycare, was designed to solve the problem of distance between the health care seekers and providers, thereby shortening the time being spent by patients waiting to see a Specialist or obtain other medical services in a particular field, and also bringing health care services closer to the people in case of emergency services.

Dr Malu told journalists at a public unveiling of the digital platform in Abuja, that the mobile application, Ezzycare, has over 1000 doctors, mostly Specialists, and a good number of other health workers including pharmacists, laboratory officials, among others who have subscribed to services already.

“These are the same doctor’s patients who queue for several hours or days to meet at public health facilities, but it’s easier and more affordable to book and interact with them on the Ezzycare digital platform. And in most cases, these doctors are closer than you expect to your house or place of work in case of urgent medical need because the Ezzycare digital platform has urgent and non-urgent services.”

Dr Malu described the Ezzycare digital platform as a “hospital at hand” that’s connecting healthcare seekers to any healthcare provider, anytime, anywhere, and it’s user-friendly with advanced security features.

He highlighted that, for healthcare seekers, the Ezzycare digital platform provides numerous benefits particularly the fact that they no longer need to queue at the hospital for several hours or days to access healthcare, as they can easily get clinical or video consultations or even home visits from the doctors, book lab tests, and order for drugs from the comfort of their homes or offices.

He added: “Ezzycare digital platform also allows care seekers to control the choice of healthcare provider, where they want to get the care, and how much to pay. They can decide who to get care from after looking at the prices and experiences of the care providers. Care seekers can also review and rate the care they received. This is to ensure that they receive quality care.”

Similarly, there are benefits for healthcare providers, as it provides them with the opportunity to control their time and earnings. “They decide how much to charge when they are available and the type of services they want to offer.”

Dr Malu, however, confirmed that healthcare providers can make as much money as they want because the platform allows them to control their time and earnings, ensuring that they can achieve a better work-life balance and improve their quality of life.

Chief Medical Director, Ezzycare, Dr Deborah Orjiako, in her remarks, said the feedback from the users has been impressive and encouraging, promising that more effort would be deployed to provide more quality and efficient services to the people, healthcare seekers and providers.

She further confirmed that Ezzycare digital platform is revolutionizing the way people access healthcare services in Nigeria and beyond, stressing that Ezzycare, being an innovative digital service is the future of healthcare, providing access to quality medical care anytime, anywhere.