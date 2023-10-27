From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called on all Nigerians to rally round President Bola Tinubu in his determination to achieve excellence in moving Nigeria forward.

In a statement issued by Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols (NIDCOM) Abuja, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she said this while congratulating PresidentTinubu on the affirmation of his election by the apex court, describing his victory as divine.

Dabiri-Erewa said with the final affirmation of his victory by the Supreme Court, all forms of distraction should be abated while the business of governance should be promoted.

She said “It is high time to encourage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on the onerous task ahead and not be distracted.”

Dabiri -Erewa appealed to all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to join hands with President Tinubu to move the country forward in line with the renewed hope agenda.

“Time to move on is now and deliver on the mandate as freely given to President Tinubu and such all hands must be on deck to achieve this”, she said.