From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Justice Chima Centus (CC) Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria has been reported dead.

It was learnt that Justice Nweze died on Sunday at the age of 64.

The Supreme Court is yet to confirm his death as of the time of this report.

Nweze had, in a dissenting judgement in 2020, declared Emeka Ihedioha of the People Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

Also, in a split judgement of three against two, Nweze delivered the controversial judgement of the Supreme Court which declared then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 25 February general election.

Justice Nweze, a native of Obollo Eke in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was born on September 25, 1958.

The administration of Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s approved the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to appoint Nweze to the supreme court in 2014.