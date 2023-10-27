From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to Thursday’s Supreme Court verdict upholding President Bola Tinubu’s election, saying it was time for the nation to move forward.l as the election was over.

He specifically called on political leaders and the country’s former presidents to come together to ensure the citizens do not suffer.

Jonathan, who said he was in the Presidential Villa to meet with President Tinubu and update him on continental, regional and international his assignments, asserted that the ability of Nigeria to lead the continent has become a consensus among African countries.

He said: “We need to bring all our political leaders including all our former Presidents together, we will not be fighting, if top leaders continue fighting they will not suffer that much but the downtrodden will suffer. And we want to end that tension so we can move forward.

“Elections are over and so we must move forward.”he added

Jonathan also said that Nigeria has all it takes to lead Africa despite the current economic challenges facing the nation.

“That is what all Africans are saying, I had a programme on democracy dialogue and Prof Lumumba spoke there, he emphasised the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa. Yes, we have challenges economically now but we still have what it takes to lead Africa.

“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations with Mr President on, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes. They are not personal issues, traditionally former presidents when they go outside the country for continental or regional programmes, and even some international ones. When You come home you brief the President, that is the tradition. Most times when you see me here that is what we come to do, to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward and to move the African continent forward”, he said.

Jonathan who said he also seized the opportunity to congratulate President Tinubu on his triumph on the Supreme Court, added: “I have been involved in a number of things in West Africa and Africa. In fact tomorrow I will be in Kenya and on the 14th of November I will be in Liberia, so I am like a roving Ambassador seeing how we can bring peace to the sub-region and the continent.

“My visit would have taken place since last week but it couldn’t hold today, it has now coincided with the judgement of the Supreme Court of yesterday. So it is an opportunity for me to also congratulate Mr President. We talked a lot about the country. You will see more of me because there are certain things we discussed and the country must move forward.” Jonathan added.

The former president acknowledged the current economic concerns affecting the country but assured that the country will overcome its financial trials with adequate support for the government.