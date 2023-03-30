From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal brought by former Minister of State for Education, Prof Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, seeking to void the participation of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

Justice John Okoro, leading four other Justices of the court, dismissed the appeal after the appellants’ counsel had applied to withdraw it.

It was the position of the apex court that the appeal by Nwajiuba and a group, the Rights for All International (RAI), was statute barred and had become academic.

The appellants had among others, urged the Supreme Court to void the primaries that produced Tinubu and Abubakar emerged as candidates of their political parties on grounds of alleged corruption.

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal had equally dismissed the suit before the appellants headed to the apex court.