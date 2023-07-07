From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Security Assessment Group (NSAG) has appealed to Nigerians to support the Armed Forces with useful information in the fight against insurgency, adding that the full backing of citizens would quell insecurity.

This is even as it commended the

Military Pensions Board (MPB) for paying security debarment allowance to eligible military retirees and Next of Kins (NOKs) of deceased military personnel.

NASG, in a statement yesterday said welfare is one of the motivating factors that will bolster the troops to go all out against the enemies of the country.

The group’s, President, Abiodun Idowu, said NASG payment was a made at a critical time when troops of the AFN are engaged in various military operations across the country.

He added that the constant payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to eligible military retirees/Next of Kins (NOKs) is a reminder that their sacrifices for the country is not in vain.

Idowu explained that with the very excellent human relationship the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C. G. Musa have always had with troops in his line of duty, it will definitely get better in terms of welfare for personnel of the AFN.

“We are grateful that the welfare of eligible military retirees/Next of Kins (NOKs) is now being given utmost importance.

“It is a big relief for the affected especially during this period of economic meltdown.

“Importantly, this is a morale booster for our troops engaged in various military operations across the country.

“As they fight to provide peace and stability in the country, they are assured that the country is behind them. Their sacrifices is not in vain.

“We therefore urge Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the indefatigable Chief of Defence Staff, Maj-Gen. C. G. Musa who has a history of success and good relationship with troops in his sojourn in the military,” NSAG added.