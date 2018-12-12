Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s declaration that he would support his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election, as a sign of confusion not worthy of attention.

Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that whoever Obasanjo chooses to support at the 2019 elections is irrelevant, as the former president had publicly changed his mind on the matter so many times over the past few months.

Obasanjo had, while declaring his support for Atiku, said that he would not be neutral in the 2019 general elections because the country was being destroyed with incompetence, corruption, lack of focus, insecurity, nepotism, brazen impunity.

Shehu, in his reaction, told State House Correspondents that, “Former president Obasanjo denounces one person today and supports that same person the next day.

“When it pleases him, he brings God into the matter and uses that as his excuse for whatever position he has chosen,” he said.

The presidential spokesman added that he was not surprised that newspapers reported Obasanjo expressing neutrality at a weekend forum, only for the former president to express a completely different stance after a day or two.

“We have learnt not to take his utterances seriously anymore.

“We know that the slightest wind can make him change his mind again. After all, this is the same man who publicly tore his party registration card barely four years ago, and he now claims to be backing the same party,” Shehu said.