From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University, Kogi State, Sen. Chris Adighije has urged chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South East, to accord Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, needed support to succeed.

Adighije, who represented Abia central Senatorial District in the 4th Assembly, in a statement yesterday, said for whatever it is, the people must guard jealously what has come to us as South Easterners.

He expressed confidence that Kalu would offer worthy representation to the people of Abia State and the South East, adding that as a team player, he will collaborate with other progressive minded members to add their quota to deliver democratic dividends to Nigerians.

He described the emergence of Kalu as a sign of greatness, saying that it shows that young vibrant youths are beginning to assume critical leadership positions not just in Abia state but in the country in general.

He said: “I am very happy with the emergence of my son, Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of our great country, Nigeria.

“His emergence is a sign of good things to come because it also means that the younger politicians are beginning to assume critical leadership roles from where the aging ones drop the anchor.

“I also want to assure him that our doors will always be open for him and indeed any other politician that may want to seek our elderly and fatherly advice.”

Hon. Kalu was elected unopposed after the APC leadership zoned the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South Easterners.