From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Ahead of Saturday’s supplementary elections across the country, the police in Kano have vowed to tackle any individual or group who might want to use violence to undermine the conduct of the exercise in the state.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Useni Gumel disclosed this during a meeting with top police officers and tactical commanders of the force in the state.

Gumel explained that the police were set to oversee a peaceful conduct of the supplementary elections taking place in Tudun Wada/ Doguwa constituency and in Ajingi, Dambatta, Dawakin Tofa, Gezawa, Makoda, Gwarzo, Tudun Wada, Gaya, Wudil, Garko, Takai and Gabasawa local councils of the state.

He added that they were under the instruction of the police high command to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the prosecution of all electoral offences, adding that they were committed to the vigorous prosecution and punishment of all electoral offenders arrested during the last elections.

While stating that the punishment would serve as a deterrent against individuals and groups who violate the electoral laws, he enjoined politicians and all stakeholders in the electoral process to be on the same page with the police and the security agencies in ensuring peace during the exercise.