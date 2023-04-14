From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of Saturday’s supplementary elections in some constituencies in Ebonyi State, police in the State have announced restriction of vehicular movement 7 in local government areas of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement on Friday listed the affected local government areas as follows; Abakaliki, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ezza North, Ezza South, Ikwo and Ivo LGAs.

According to Onome, “the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Police Command CP Faleye S. Olaleye, in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, has ordered the restriction of all vehicular movement on the roads from 12 midnight on Friday 14/04/2023 to 6pm on 15/04/2023 (election day) across all the seven (7) Local Government Areas of the State comprising of Abakaliki, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ezza North, Ezza South, Ikwo and Ivo where there will be supplementary Elections, with exception of those on essential services such as election observers, accredited media, ambulances, firefighters, etc.

“Members of the public are seriously warned to adhere strictly to this restriction order and any person or group of persons found instigating violence or violating this order will be dealt with decisively.

“The Commissioner of Police assures residents of Ebonyi State that the Nigeria Police Force will collaborate effectively with other sister security agencies and leadership of INEC to ensure a safe and secure space for citizens to freely exercise their franchise”