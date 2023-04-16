From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former Governor of Sokoto State and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has been declared winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial Election District election.

Wamakko defeated his closest opponent who is the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya.

Dan’Iya contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Senator won with a margin of 23,023 votes according to the official result announced early on Sunday morning.

The returning officer for the Sokoto North Senatorial Election, Ibrahim Magawata, said after the supplementary elections, Wamakko scored a total number of 141,468 while Dan’Iya garnered 118,445 votes.

The victory at the polls indicates that Wamakko would return to the red chamber for the third term consecutively since first elected in 2015.

Wamakko was also the deputy governor to Attahiru Bafarawa from 1999 to 2006 before he resigned to contest as the governor.