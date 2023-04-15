By Chukwudi Nweje

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today conduct supplementary governorship elections for Adamawa and Kebbi States as well as legislative elections in other states where elections were not concluded on February 25 and March 18.

The elections will take place across several states of the federation where over-voting, violence and other electoral offences had marred the February 25 and March 18 exercises, paving way for the polls to be declared inconclusive.

Governorship polls will hold in Adamawa State where Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who is seeking a second term will slug it out with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani.

INEC declared the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes exceeded the margin of lead between the candidate of the PDP and the APC.

In Kebbi State, INEC had declared the March 18 governorship election inconclusive due to the cancellation of results in different polling units across the registration areas in 20 of the 21 local government areas of the state.

Other supplementary election holding simultaneously with the governorship polls in Adamawa and Kebbi States are the federal legislative election to fill Sokoto-North, Sokoto-East and Sokoto-South Senatorial districts.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal is the PDP candidate for Sokoto South Senatorial district.

In Kebbi and Zamfara, senatorial election would also be conducted in one senatorial district each – Kebbi-North and Zamfara-Central.

Meanwhile, supplementary election for House of Representatives elections would be conducted in 31 constituencies in 15 states – Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Imo (1), Kano (2), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Sokoto (11), Taraba (1), Zamfara (2), Jigawa (1) and Ebonyi state (1).

Also state Houses of Assembly election would also conducted to fill in 58 constituencies across 17 states.