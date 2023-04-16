From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Apathy, low turnout of voters and intimidation yesterday characterised most of the polling units where supplementary elections were held in Edo State.

Some of the voters alleged that they were threatened to leave the area if they were not going to vote for a particular political party.

It was, however, observed that only agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were visible in most of the polling units.

Speaking to journalists at Agbado Primary School, Oredo Ward 12, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who declined to give his identity, said: “The harassment was just too much. Some people who were resisting them were slapped and pushed away from the venue, I had to hurriedly leave the place for my personal safety.”

Also speaking, another voter who gave his name as John, said: “I wanted to vote for the Labour Party, but some boys have been harassing people here, but we are waiting to see what results they are going to announce.”

But in his comment, Peter Igbinedion, an agent of the PDP in Unit 21, Ward 12 Oredo in Agabdo Primary school, said: “The exercise has been free and fair, voters have been enthusiastic to vote though the turnout is not much compared to the last time.

“I believe because there was no restriction of movement because people are going about their daily businesses, but people have been coming to vote, there is adequate security and INEC officials are on ground”.

Debunking the allegation of voters intimidation, Igbinedion said: “But you are here now and you are interviewing me, are you seeing any violence or intimidation? That is the figment of the imagination of those making such allegations. INEC has done well as far as the exercise is concerned for today and at the end, we believe that the will of the people will prevail.”

Speaking at Unit 20, ward 12, Festus Egharevbha, a former local government organizing secretary and election supervisor of the unit for the PDP, said that the election was peaceful, but the turnout was low because of the market within the area.

He said that the people do not play with their business and, therefore, find it necessary to stay in their shops rather than coming to cast their votes for their choice candidates.

Egharevbha stated that the ward is a family one and that there is no need for anyone to foment trouble.

“The election is peaceful. As you can see, the ward has always been a family ward. So, it is a family ward, we are all one, but the other parties, we are here happy together”, he said.

Supplementary elections held for the House of Representatives in Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency and state House of Assembly in Oredo East, Egor and Ovia South West constituencies in the state yesterday.